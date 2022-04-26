Police Searching for Two Girls Missing Since Monday After Leaving Aventura School

Police are asking for the public's help to find two girls missing since Monday after leaving their school in Aventura.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said 11-year-old Cassandra Oriente and 10-year-old Jasmine Shirley were last seen just after 3 p.m. leaving the Aventura Waterways K-8 Center during dismissal.

Oriente was last seen wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, a black skirt with black shoes and black long socks. Shirley was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Kiss" on it, black long pants and black converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade School Police at 305-995-2677.

