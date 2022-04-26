Miami-Dade

Police Searching for Two Girls Missing Since Monday After Leaving Aventura School

11-year-old Cassandra Oriente and 10-year-old Jasmine Shirley were last seen just after 3 p.m. leaving the Aventura Waterways K-8 Center during dismissal

By NBC 6

Miami-Dade Schools Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help to find two girls missing since Monday after leaving their school in Aventura.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said 11-year-old Cassandra Oriente and 10-year-old Jasmine Shirley were last seen just after 3 p.m. leaving the Aventura Waterways K-8 Center during dismissal.

Oriente was last seen wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, a black skirt with black shoes and black long socks. Shirley was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Kiss" on it, black long pants and black converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade School Police at 305-995-2677.

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Schools Policemissing kids
