Police searching for suspect after man shot and killed in Hallandale Beach

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was gunned down on a Hallandale Beach street last week.

Wayne Gregory Smith, 31, was shot while standing outside of his parked vehicle in the 700 block of Foster Road around 7:15 p.m. on July 15, authorities said.

He later died from his injuries.

Few other details have been released, including whether or why Smith may have been targeted.

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible and Crime Stoppers has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.