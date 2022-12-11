Police Searching for Suspect After Man Shot in Brickell

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who shot a man Sunday afternoon in Brickell.

Miami Police received a call of shots being fired near 1200 Brickell Bay Drive. Once on scene, officers located a man who appeared to have been suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his hand, according to Miami Police Department.

Miami Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, the man is expected to recover from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.