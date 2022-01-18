Police Searching for Suspect After Shooting in Pembroke Pines

Police were searching for a suspect following a shooting in Pembroke Pines Tuesday morning.
Multiple officers responded to the shooting near The Landings community in the area of Pembroke Road and Palm Avenue, officials said.
Officials haven't said if anyone was injured in the shooting but said they're searching for a suspect who fled the scene on foot.
No other information was immediately known.
