Police Searching for Suspect in Attempted Sex Assault in Miami Shores

Police are searching for a man who they say tried to sexually assault a woman in Miami Shores.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 in the area of Northeast 6th Avenue and Northeast 92nd Street.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Miami-Dade Police said the woman was walking in the area when the suspect shoved her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

The 46-year-old woman fought back, and the suspect fled the scene.

🚨WANTED: Help us identify and/or locate this individual regarding an attempted sexual assault that occurred the area of NE 92nd Street and NE 6th Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/QLkXtNKXtY — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 4, 2021

Police on Thursday released a sketch of the suspect, who they said is in his 20s or 30s and was 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 and about 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.