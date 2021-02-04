Miami-Dade County

Police Searching for Suspect in Attempted Sex Assault in Miami Shores

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 in the area of Northeast 6th Avenue and Northeast 92nd Street

Miami-Dade Police

Police are searching for a man who they say tried to sexually assault a woman in Miami Shores.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 in the area of Northeast 6th Avenue and Northeast 92nd Street.

Miami-Dade Police said the woman was walking in the area when the suspect shoved her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.

The 46-year-old woman fought back, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police on Thursday released a sketch of the suspect, who they said is in his 20s or 30s and was 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 and about 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami Shores
