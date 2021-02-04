Police Searching for Suspect in Attempted Sex Assault in Miami Shores

Police are searching for a man who they say tried to sexually assault a woman in Miami Shores.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 20 in the area of Northeast 6th Avenue and Northeast 92nd Street.
Miami-Dade Police said the woman was walking in the area when the suspect shoved her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her.
The 46-year-old woman fought back, and the suspect fled the scene.
Police on Thursday released a sketch of the suspect, who they said is in his 20s or 30s and was 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 and about 160 to 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.