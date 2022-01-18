Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot Woman in Pembroke Pines

Police were searching for a suspect who shot a woman in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting near The Landings community in the area of Pembroke Road and Palm Avenue just before 11 a.m., officials said.

Investigators believe the gunman and woman agreed to meet in a parking lot in the community but during the encounter the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials said they're searching for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Multiple officers are in the area of The Landings (Pembroke Road & Palm Avenue) investigating a shooting which just occurred. One suspect fled the area on foot; black male, 20-25 YOA, wearing a black shirt & gray shorts.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/nxzTzJKksi — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 18, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.