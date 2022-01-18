Broward County

Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot Woman in Pembroke Pines

Multiple officers responded to the shooting near The Landings community in the area of Pembroke Road and Palm Avenue just before 11 a.m., officials said

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police were searching for a suspect who shot a woman in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting near The Landings community in the area of Pembroke Road and Palm Avenue just before 11 a.m., officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Investigators believe the gunman and woman agreed to meet in a parking lot in the community but during the encounter the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials said they're searching for the suspect, who fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

CDC Emphasis On Better Masks Welcome News To Miami Lakes Company

Miami-Dade 8 hours ago

Silver Alert Issued for Miami-Dade Man Missing Since Monday

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPembroke Pines
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us