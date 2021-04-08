Broward

Police Searching for Suspected Shooting in Hollywood Neighborhood

Officers are at the scene near the 5600 block of Flagler Street, where Chopper 6 was over a large police presence in the area

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are searching a Hollywood neighborhood Thursday morning for a suspected shooter who allegedly fired into an occupied vehicle.

Officers are at the scene near the 5600 block of Flagler Street, where Chopper 6 was over a large police presence in the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Reports say shots were fired into an occupied vehicle in the area, but police have not confirmed that information at this time or if anyone was injured.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

THE 6IX: CEO Hopes Renamed Heat Arena Promotes Cryptocurrency, Former Football Star Charged in Murder

Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Senate Passes $95B Budget Proposal, Changes to Come

Two people were taken into custody earlier in the morning in the area, but police have not confirmed if that was related to this case.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

BrowardHollywoodshooter
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us