Police searching for suspects after man gunned down in car in Miami Gardens

Police are searching for a pair of suspects who shot and killed a man inside his car in broad daylight in a parking lot in Miami Gardens Thursday.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at a shopping plaza in the 18300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Miami Gardens Police officials said the man was leaving the parking lot when two gunmen approached his vehicle and began shooting.

The suspects fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

Officers responded and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage showed a dark-colored BMW SUV with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side up against a red or maroon sedan.

Police said it appears to be a targeted shooting. The victim's identity wasn't released.

An investigation and search for the suspects was underway.

