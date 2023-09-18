Police searching for the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her Fort Lauderdale apartment

Fort Lauderdale Police detectives returned to the scene of an alleged sexual assault Monday hoping new information would lead to an arrest.

The terrifying attack has people living in the apartment complex on edge.

“It’s horrible, a horrible situation that happened. I always have something on me to arm me, for my safety,” said Wendy Peacock, who has lived in the building for years.

Investigators say a man got into a first floor apartment through the front door and attacked the woman in her bedroom. Police say the suspect has a weapon and threatened to kill the woman, then he sexually battered her.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It happened Friday at 7:30pm near Cypress Creek Road and NE 18th Avenue.

“She was screaming, the girl came outside screaming and there were a couple of guys there and they called the cops,” said Jonathan Jimenez, who says his mother heard the victim’s screams.

Jimenez says the suspect ran by the pool and around the back of the building to get away.

Detectives describe the suspect as a black man in his 30’s, about 6-feet-tall with dreadlocks to his neck, a clean-shaven face and muscular build.

Now neighbors are on alert.

“I’m always locking my doors so, I’m always aware who is around and who is around the pool,” said Jimenez.

“You just have to be cautious and protect ourselves,” said Patrick Griffin, who lives a few doors down from the victim.

“I don’t feel safety now, because now I’m watching everything,” said Graciela Farina, who lives in the next building.

Police are urging anyone with surveillance cameras in this area to look through the video from Friday night and alert police if they see someone fitting the suspect description.

The property manager told us there are no surveillance cameras on the buildings.