Police Searching for Woman Missing From Popular Miami Tourist Area Since Last Week

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for a week after last being seen in a popular tourist area of the city.

The department issued the missing person notice for 23-year-old Angela Morrisey, who was last seen March 28th at the Bayside Market Place. Police did not say if Morrisey is a Miami resident or a tourist visiting the area.

Morrisey is 5’5” tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white design on the front with black shorts and white sneaker shoes and tattoos on her right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.