Miami

Police Searching for Woman Missing From Popular Miami Tourist Area Since Last Week

Miami Police issued the missing person notice for 23-year-old Angela Morrisey, who was last seen March 28th at the Bayside Market Place

Miami Police Department

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for a week after last being seen in a popular tourist area of the city.

The department issued the missing person notice for 23-year-old Angela Morrisey, who was last seen March 28th at the Bayside Market Place. Police did not say if Morrisey is a Miami resident or a tourist visiting the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Morrisey is 5’5” tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white design on the front with black shorts and white sneaker shoes and tattoos on her right arm.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

ICYMI: Commissioners Wants More Say After Police Chief Hired, Passengers Struggle With Airline Schedule Changes

Hard Rock Stadium 9 hours ago

Vaccination Sites Expect Large Crowds as Several Changes Go Into Effect Monday

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police DepartmentMissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us