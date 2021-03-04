Police Seek Answers After Man Shot, Killed in Fort Lauderdale

Police released surveillance video Thursday, hoping it will help catch the killer of 39-year-old Sheldon Daniel.

“This man had a family,” said Casey Liening, a spokesperson with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. “We just want to give them answers about what happened to him that day."

Daniel was shot and killed on Feb. 12 outside of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

Surveillance video captures the moment police say the suspect, dressed in a dark hoodie, walks around the store. The shooting happens off-camera, according to police.

Moments later, everyone starts running, including the suspect who jumps in a silver SUV and takes off.

“Thank goodness we do have at least one camera that captured the suspect,” Liening said. “We’re hoping that jogs the memory of at least one person.”

Investigators say they found the SUV but say it didn’t bring them any closer to catching the suspect or finding out why the violent shooting happened.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Michael Benson at 954-828-5898, Detective Jennifer Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.