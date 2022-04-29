Police Seek Driver After Bicyclist Killed in Fort Lauderdale Hit-and-Run

Police are looking for a driver after a man on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale early Friday.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Police and fire rescue crews responded and found the bicyclist, identified as 57-year-old Allen Trowbridge, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the scene in a newer model Ford F-150 truck from approximately 2018 to 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released surveillance images of the truck, which they said is grey in color and has damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 954-764-4357.