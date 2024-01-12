Police seek driver in Miami hit-and-run that left cyclist critically injured

Authorities are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find a driver who left a cyclist critically injured in a hit-and-run in Miami last month.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. back on Dec. 17, at the intersection of 27th Avenue and West Flagler Street in Little Havana.

Miami Police officials said the cyclist was crossing the street when they were struck by a dark colored SUV.

The driver fled the scene without checking on the cyclist, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The cyclist, 47-year-old Zoinel Pavon Lopez, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he has remained in critical condition.

Police on Friday released a brief surveillance video that shows the vehicle believed to be involved at a gas station.

Investigators are searching for the driver and the vehicle, which they said has possible damage to the driver's side front.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-603-6525.