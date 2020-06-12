Miami-Dade County

Police Seek Four Suspects in Armed Home Invasion

Miami-Dade police are seeking information on four suspects who committed an armed robbery at a home in Southwest Miami last week.

According to officials, four masked men broke into a home in the 100 block of Southwest 168th Street around 7 p.m. on Friday of last week.

Officials say the suspects entered through an unlocked front door and placed duct tape over two female residents' mouths, wielding knives and threatening to kill the women.

The men ransacked the bedrooms and got away with jewelry as well as $600 cash. They fled in a 2017 Honda Accord.

According to officials, the victims were not injured. Surveillance footage captured images of the suspects entering and fleeing the home.

Miami-Dade police asks that anyone with any information on the suspects or the incident please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

