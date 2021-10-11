Police Seek Help After Teens Go Missing in South Florida

Police in South Florida need the public's help in the search for several teenage girls who have gone missing in recent days.

Jasmine Mendez, 16, has been missing since Saturday, according to Pembroke Pines Police. She was last seen leaving Children's Harbor youth center after making suicidal remarks to her caseworker. Police said she has a history of self-harm.

Mendez is 5-foot-8, 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and brown shirt with black and brown pants.

Anyone with information should call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

In a separate case, 15-year-old Andrea Ortiz was reported missing Sunday from 218 SW 10 Avenue, according to the Miami Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Meanwhile, police in Miramar also need help to locate 13-year-old Victoria Gonzalez, who was last seen on Sept. 17 near New Renaissance Middle School.