Police Seek Help Finding Missing Man with Memory Loss

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department's Special Victims Bureau are seeking the public's assistance in the case of a missing man who may need help.

On Friday, near 8:20 a.m., Serge Barman, 69, was released from Northshore Medical Center on the 1100 block of Northwest 95th Street.

According to authorities, he has not communicated with family members and may be in need of services. Barman suffers from epilepsy and partial memory loss.

Barman is described as a black male with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing an American Flag patterned shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asksed to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).