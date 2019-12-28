Police Seek Help in Case of Murdered Man

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help in gathering information regarding a man who was found murdered in his home Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Izak Shrira's son arrived at his residence at 7979 Northwest 1st Place and found his father dead. Shrira was 66 years old.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene. A preliminary investigation did not reveal any signs of forced entry, nor any apparent gun shot wounds, according to Detective Christopher Thomas.

Shrira's son reported that a couple of personal items were missing from the household.

No further information was immediately known. Anyone with any information of the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective R. Mascarena at (305)-471-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS.

A $3,000 reward is being offered if any tips lead to an arrest.