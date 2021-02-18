Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Left Woman Severely Injured in SW Miami-Dade

Thousands of cars go through the Eureka Drive and Turnpike intersection in South Miami Heights daily. Miami-Dade Police detectives are hopeful that even one person can give them a clue as to who left 45-year-old Tamika Miller for dead last week.

Miller, who’s still hospitalized with severe injuries, spoke to NBC 6 via phone.

“He could’ve took my life. I have family as well. I have grandkids that I wouldn’t have been here to see them,” Miller said.

Police said Miller was exiting the Turnpike southbound at 186th Street in a 2007 Honda Accord when she was hit by a car that ran a red light.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"All I remember is him flying, and hitting the side of my car. And the car flipped over. And my car flipped over. I don’t remember nothing else,” Miller said.

MDPD detective Jeffrey Childers said a man driving a stolen 2005 BMW-M5 was speeding when he ran a red light hitting Miller.

"The impact was so flagrant and egregious that it overturned the vehicle, causing it to go airborne and landed on its roof,” Childers said.

Miami-Dade police said he drove off and left the woman trapped inside her vehicle. Miller, who has undergone three surgeries as a result of the crash, is critical, but stable.

“I had a tube in my chest. My stomach was in my chest. I got that fixed. I have a rod in my arm ... my pelvis is broke,” Miller said.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.