Police Seek Man Who Sexually Battered and Robbed Miami-Dade Woman in Her Backyard

Miami-Dade Police are searching for a man who they say sexually battered and robbed a woman in her own backyard.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. back on March 25 in the area of Northwest 102nd Street and Northwest 13th Avenue.

Officials said the suspect entered the 45-year-old victim's backyard and struck her while demanding money.

He also sexually battered her before fleeing.

Police on Tuesday released a sketch of the suspect, who's believed to be between 18 and 25.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.