Police Seek Man Who Was Caught on Camera Burglarizing Miami Home in Broad Daylight

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a Miami home in broad daylight.

The burglary happened around 11 a.m. back on Nov. 1 at a home in the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street, Miami Police officials said Thursday.

The home's surveillance system showed the suspect walking past the front of the house before he's seen walking around the home's patio.

He was able to enter the home through a closed, but unlocked bedroom window, police said.

The man spent a little under an hour in the home before a camera inside captured him walking out the front door wearing the victim's clothing, police said.

In addition to the clothes, the burglar stole gold jewelry, colognes, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other miscellaneous items totaling over $13,500, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 305-603-6030.