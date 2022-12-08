Caught on Camera

Police Seek Man Who Was Caught on Camera Burglarizing Miami Home in Broad Daylight

The burglary happened around 11 a.m. back on Nov. 1 at a home in the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street, Miami Police officials said Thursday

By Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a Miami home in broad daylight.

The burglary happened around 11 a.m. back on Nov. 1 at a home in the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street, Miami Police officials said Thursday.

The home's surveillance system showed the suspect walking past the front of the house before he's seen walking around the home's patio.

He was able to enter the home through a closed, but unlocked bedroom window, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The man spent a little under an hour in the home before a camera inside captured him walking out the front door wearing the victim's clothing, police said.

In addition to the clothes, the burglar stole gold jewelry, colognes, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other miscellaneous items totaling over $13,500, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 305-603-6030.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us