Police seek more suspects in toddler's murder in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police held a news conference Tuesday giving details on what led to the arrest of a 20-year-old who has been charged with first-degree murder for a 3-year-old boy’s death.

More arrests are expected as police have identified more suspects involved in the shooting of Rylo Yancy, according to investigators. They did not specify how many other people may have been involved.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“This family won’t get to see him grow up,” said Sergeant Don Geiger with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. “I was in the hospital room holding that baby’s hand. I can tell you it’s absolutely horrific, and they should turn themselves in because we’re coming.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On July 21, Rylo was killed in a drive-by shooting while at another child’s birthday party at Riverland Park, according to police.

Family says Rylo was shot in the eye while coming down a slide.

According to detectives, the shooting was the result of a disagreement between Tyler Hollins and a man who was at the party. Investigators say multiple shooters were firing out of two cars.

Police called those involved “cowards.”

“It’s absolutely horrific,” Geiger said. “They’re cowards.”

Jerrold Pough, the child's grandfather, said he wants everyone involved to be held accountable.

“Turn yourself in, you can’t hide,” Pough said. “Turn yourself in. That’s all I’m asking. Turn yourself in. I appreciate what the police said. We got other guys that we have to pick up. Just turn yourself in.”