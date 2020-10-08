Little Haiti

Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping Near Gas Station in Little Haiti

Miami police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly attempted kidnapping a woman in Little Haiti last month.

According to police, the woman was leaving a gas station on foot near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street around 3:30 a.m. on August 13.

When the suspect attacked her and attempted to abduct her, she was able to break free and began screaming.

A nearby neighbor turned their lights on, and the man was scared off, officials said.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

