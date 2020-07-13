Fort Lauderdale

Police Seek Suspect in Fort Lauderdale Hit-And-Run That Left Woman Critically Injured

By Daniela Flamini

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run suspect who left one woman critically injured in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said the incident took place just before 11 p.m. on July 3rd near A1A and Seville Street. 39-year-old Lynn Hessley was hit by a driver in a White 2006 Ford Mustang.

Hessley is currently in the hospital in critical condition, and her family is urging the public to help identify the suspect who hit her and fled the scene.

Anyone with any information of the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Police said the Mustang will likely have front-end damage.

