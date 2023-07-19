Police seek suspect in multiple armed robberies at Florida City mini mart stores

Police are searching for a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple armed robberies at mini mart stores in Florida City.

The robberies happened earlier this month and involved the suspect entering the stores with a firearm, going behind the counter and removing money from the register, Florida City Police officials said Wednesday.

One robbery happened the night of July 6 at El Charrito Mart at 636 West Palm Drive. Another happened July 8 at the Chevron Gas/Mini Mart- 893 West Palm Drive.

In each case, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspect, in the hopes that someone might recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.