Police Seek Thieves Targeting High-End Shops in Fort Lauderdale

Police are searching for a group of thieves who are targeting high-end retail shops in Fort Lauderdale.

The group has already stolen nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses along East Las Olas Boulevard, working together to swipe pricey clothing and watches, police said Friday.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Investigators say the three suspects are believed to be responsibe for at least three separate incident that happened on Aug. 27, Dec. 1 and Dec. 7.

The same suspects may also be responsible for a strongarm robbery at a Delray Beach business that happened on Nov. 10, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-828-5645.