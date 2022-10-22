deadly shooting

Police Seeking Information After Man Killed in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

By nbc 6

Getty Images

Police are seeking the public's help after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Friday at around 9:35 p.m.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Melvin Greene, 51, was found suffering from gunshots wounds in the area of Northwest 17 Avenue and Northwest 117 Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Greene deceased, according to a police report.

Melvin Greene, 51
Anyone with any information of the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide at 305 472-2400 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305 471-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

