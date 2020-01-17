Police Sergeant, Good Samaritan Save Woman From Burning Car After Crash

A woman is recovering in the hospital after a fiery crash along Florida’s Treasure Coast that left her with serious injuries – and family members calling the two men who stopped to rescue her their heroes.

The crash took place in Martin County along Dixie Highway and St. Lucie Boulevard, when 21-year-old Rosie Ramirez crashed into a tree near the roundabout. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports that family members say Ramirez suffered several broken bones in the Monday crash and doctors are working to save her badly injured foot.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Timothy Baltes and another driver, Tony Weisman, worked to pull Ramirez out of her burning car and called for help.

“It was like the whole front of the car was on fire. It was going up the tree and it was a pretty big fire,” Weisman told the station.

“I saw [Weisman], I looked at him and I said let's go get her. Without hesitation, he joined. We ran up to the car,” Baltes added.

The two men reached Ramirez before the fire spread to her seat and pulled her to safety.

Ramirez, a nursing assistant in school to become a registered nurse, has gone through three surgeries this week for injuries that include a broken pelvis and femur and has a fourth surgery scheduled this weekend.

Doctors hope they can save her foot and get Ramirez back to walking in the next six months.