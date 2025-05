The Margate Police Department was serving a warrant at a home on Thursday.

Chopper6 flew over the scene near Vizcaya Circle and Barcelona Terrace before noon, where a SWAT truck was at the scene.

Margate police said there was no threat to the public.

"Please be advised that our Special Response Team is currently conducting a search warrant in that area," authorities said. "The scene is active and contained, and there is no threat to the public."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.