Police Shoot Armed Man in Opa-locka

Police officers shot a man who was roaming around the streets of Opa-locka with a weapon Monday night.

Officers saw the man walking around in between warehouses near the area of Northwest 147th Street and 22 Court and noticed he had a gun in his pocket, police said.

When an officer ordered him to drop the gun, he continued walking away, police said.

Opa-locka Police called for backup. When officers from both Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens approached the man, he refused to listen to orders, officials said.

He later got into a confrontation with an officer, who opened fire, striking the man, police said.

No officers were injured.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. His identity wasn't released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.