Police Shoot Suspect in Miami Gardens

Police shot and injured a suspect Monday in Miami Gardens, officials said.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bunche Park Drive, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

As a result, remain clear of NW 27TH Ave / 160th Street (Southbound) & the area of NW 22nd Ave - NW 24th Ave from NW 160 / 159th Street.#protectandserve pic.twitter.com/o0jJb5S5Sj — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) May 24, 2021

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating.

