Police Shoot Suspect in Miami Gardens

Police shot and injured a suspect Monday in Miami Gardens, officials said.
The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bunche Park Drive, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.
Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating.
