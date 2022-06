Miami-Dade Police are investigating after an officer opened fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Kendall.

A large presence of law enforcement responded to the 8000 block of SW 149th Avenue.

Police have only said it was an officer-involved shooting. There was no information on what led up to the shooting, how many people were shot, or if there were any fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.