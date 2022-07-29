Miami-Dade

Police Shut Down I-95 Exit for Shooting Investigation in NE Miami-Dade

By NBC 6

Police are responding to a shooting that injured at least one person Friday in northeast Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of NE 16th Avenue and responded to a second scene at a 7-Eleven on Ives Dairy Road.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital. Their condition was unknown.

Officers shut down the exit from Interstate 95 onto westbound Ives Dairy Road for the investigation.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
