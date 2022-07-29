Police Shut Down I-95 Exit for Shooting Investigation in NE Miami-Dade

Police are responding to a shooting that injured at least one person Friday in northeast Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of NE 16th Avenue and responded to a second scene at a 7-Eleven on Ives Dairy Road.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to the scene of a shooting in the area of 20901 NE 16 Ave. Estimated time of arrival of 4:00 p.m. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/2b861sC6Eq — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 29, 2022

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital. Their condition was unknown.

Officers shut down the exit from Interstate 95 onto westbound Ives Dairy Road for the investigation.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.