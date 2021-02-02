Police Shut Down Meet-and-Greet With Maluma After Fans Crowd Wynwood

Hundreds of fans lined up Tuesday with the hopes of meeting Colombian superstar Maluma in Wynwood, but police shut down the event due to the violation of COVID-19 emergency orders.

Fans rushed to an art gallery in Wynwood soon after the singer announced on his Instagram that he would be making an appearance there.

Several fans got to meet Maluma, but some were left disappointed after police shut down the event. The singer was spotted standing through the sunroof of his car waving to fans as dozens of people crowded around, cheering and trying to take photos.

The singer is promoting his new album, "7 Días en Jamaica" and partnered with Colombian artist Federico Uribe to make his album cover, a portrait that was created from plastic pieces. It will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to environmental non-profits.