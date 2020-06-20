Police Shut Down Three Miami-Dade Restaurants for Alleged Social Distancing Violations

A few Miami restaurants were forced to – once again - shutter their doors Friday night, after police say they violated social distancing guidelines.

Miami-Dade Police say the restaurants Astra in Wynwood, Swan in the Design District and El Secreto Bar and Grill in Little Havana violated the countywide emergency orders, which were created during the partial reopening of the area’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The safety and welfare of all the residents of Miami-Dade County is paramount during this pandemic,” County Mayor, Carlos Gimenez, said in a statement. “There will be zero tolerance for establishments that do not follow the rules to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.”

Under the county’s orders, restaurants can only operate at 50% capacity and employees are required to wear masks.

The three restaurants will reopen once the businesses send an affidavit to the county showing they’ve taken the necessary steps.

Owners whose businesses violate the county’s emergency orders can face a $500 fine, or up to 180 days in jail, according to Miami-Dade officials.

Police say over 10,000 businesses in Miami-Dade were inspected by authorities on Friday.

They say 45 other businesses were warned for “lesser violations.”