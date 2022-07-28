Miami-Dade

Police Standoff With Barricaded Suspect at Hialeah Home

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police were in a standoff Thursday with a suspect who was barricaded inside a home in Hialeah.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near 30 East 53rd Terrace, where SWAT units were outside the home and the suspect was coming out of the home with a weapon.

No other information has been released at this time.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeHialeahSWAT standoff
