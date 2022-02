Police responded to a reported robbery at a Miami-Dade bank Wednesday.

Aerial footage showed a massive police presence outside the TD Bank at 9201 W. Flagler Street, with Miami-Dade Police vehicles surrounding the building.

Heavy police activity on Flagler @nbc6 on scene waiting for more information from police - I’ve seen at least 2 SWAT vehicles coming through https://t.co/B4YrWXkhOJ pic.twitter.com/Lo2xpcW3wK — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) February 2, 2022

Officers in tactical gear and with weapons drawn could be seen entering the bank.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to police activity, East and West bound lanes of NW 90 to 97 on West Flagler Avenue are closed. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/HNNWKts2vY — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 2, 2022

No other information was immediately known.

