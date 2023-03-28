Police Swarm Medical Office Building in SW Miami-Dade for Reports of Gun Threat

Dozens of officers swarmed a medical office building in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a person making threats with a gun, officials said.

The incident happened at the building at 10700 Southwest 88th Street.

Footage showed Miami-Dade Police officers in tactical gear and armed with rifles surrounding the building and escorting people out.

Laura Rodriguez/NBC 6 Miami-Dade Police surround a medical office building on March 28, 2023.

After the building was evacuated, employees were seen walking back in.

A woman who'd been in the building for an appointment said she'd gone to the restroom and was walking out when she was approached by officers who told her she had to leave.

Police haven't released any other information.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.