Police, SWAT and fire rescue crews swarm Pembroke Pines community

Police and fire rescue crews responded to a Pembroke Pines community Thursday morning as part of an investigation, officials said.

The incident happened at a home in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive in the Grand Palms community.

ATTN RESIDENTS: Officers are on scene working an active investigation at Grand Palms Community. This is an isolated incident. Please avoid the area until further advised. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/lerFDIO1rF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 8, 2024

Footage from the scene showed a large police presence in the community and a SWAT truck parked outside the home.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Multiple fire rescue trucks also responded and a person was seen being placed in the back of an ambulance.

Police have released few details but said there's an active investigation and it was an isolated incident.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.