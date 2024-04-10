Police to discuss case of woman fighting for her life after being struck by a car in Miramar

Miramar Police is set to hold a news conference Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Regional Hospital to discuss the case of the woman struck by a car while jogging in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, the lead traffic homicide investigator, doctors who have treated Onyxia, as well as Onyxia’s husband, will be present at the news conference.

Miramar police are still searching for the driver behind the hit-and-run that left Onyxia Delinois, 26, fighting for her life.

According to authorities, Delinois, was hit by a car sometime between 6:30 and 7:15 a.m. Saturday as she was jogging eastbound in the 18300 block of Miramar Parkway.

Police said the car fled the scene after the crash.

Anyone with information as to the crash or with more information about a potential suspect is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.

