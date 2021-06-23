Police Give Update on Investigation Into Deaths of Girls Found in Lauderhill Canal

Police will be giving an update Wednesday on their investigation into the deaths of two young girls whose bodies were found in the same Lauderhill canal hours apart.

Lauderhill Police officials have scheduled a 5 p.m. news conference to give updates on the case.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The body of the first girl was discovered around noon on Tuesday in the canal in a residential neighborhood along Northwest 59th Way.

Then, around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the body of a second girl was found in the same canal, wearing a similar outfit as the first girl.

Police say both girls are no older than 12 years old. Investigators said they were looking into whether the girls could possibly be related.

"This is unfolding for us and it's very tragic because it is two young females, two juveniles from our community, in our city, that have been found deceased, and that is something serious," Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, officers were at a home possibly connected to the investigation.

Residents said the woman who lives there with her children had been acting erratically, swimming in the canal and asking to baptize kids in the neighborhood.

“It looked like she was having some emotional problems and couldn’t express it, she was just in her back during the day," said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "I said 'Are you ok?' She started swimming towards me and she went back into the house and disappeared."