Police trying to ID man caught on camera setting fire to Florida City car wash

Miami-Dade Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera setting fire to a Florida City car wash earlier this month.

The arson incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on March 2 at the Tunnel of Luv car wash at 33513 South Dixie Highway.

Surveillance footage released by police on Friday shows the suspect walking through a parking lot and entering the car wash.

Once inside, the suspect urinated then set the car wash on fire before fleeing on foot, police said.

The fire caused about $60,000 in damages to the car wash.

Detectives are trying to identify the suspect, who they said is between 20 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.