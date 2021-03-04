Police Urge for More Info Nearly 1 Month After Hollywood Woman Disappeared

Almost one month after Noemi Bolivar was last seen, Hollywood police are once again urging the public to be observant of the 21-year-old's whereabouts.

Family and friends said Bolivar left her home on Feb. 11 to take a walk and hasn't been seen since.

"The Hollywood Police Department has continued to be in contact with Bolivar’s family and is concerned about her," the department said in a news release Thursday.

Detectives, as well as family and community members, have conducted multiple searches throughout Hollywood, including through Anne Kolb Nature Center, where she may have been last seen.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bolivar texted her roommate a photo from there, police said. Her phone later pinged from the area of the Hollywood Broadwalk that night, but she remains missing.

Hollywood Police Department

Police also released a surveillance photo showing Bolivar getting on a bus in the 7000 block of Sheridan Street on the day she disappeared. She is seen wearing a black and white shirt along with denim shorts, teal sneakers, black sunglasses and a facial mask. Police say she later got off the bus alone in the 800 block of Sheridan Street.

Anyone who knows of Bolivar's whereabouts should contact the Hollywood Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.