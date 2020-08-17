Florida

Poll Worker Fired for Attempting to Discourage Voter From Casting Ballot

The incident took place last Friday at a early voting location in Collier County

A poll worker in Southwest Florida was fired after an investigation into claims they tried to discourage a voter from casting their ballot last week.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place last Friday at a early voting location in Collier County. Officials with the county’s Supervisor of Elections office say the worker tried to discourage the voter in the Democratic Party primary, but did not give an further details.

“All voters should be able to have a pleasant voting experience and we are committed to ensuring that occurs in every election,” the Collier County Supervisor of Elections said in a statement.

Officials investigated the incident and interviewed the voter and worker as well as the clerk in charge at the time before deciding to let the worker go and not use them in future elections.

