Broward

Pompano Beach Advises Residents to Use Caution After Sewage Overflow Into Canal

The breach took place in the 2000 block of Southeast 5th Court, causing it to spill in the canals that flow into the Intercoastal Waterway

By NBC 6

City of Pompano Beach

A sewage pipe breach Wednesday in the city of Pompano Beach is causing officials to urge residents to stay out of canals in the area.

The breach took place in the 2000 block of Southeast 5th Court, causing it to spill in the canals that flow into the Intercoastal Waterway.

City crews are working to locate and repair the source of the leak and resolve the issue.

Residents are advised to not swim, fish or irrigate from the canals. The city's drinking water is currently safe to drink, bathe and cook.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BrowardPompano Beachsewage overflow
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us