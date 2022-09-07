Pompano Beach Advises Residents to Use Caution After Sewage Overflow Into Canal

A sewage pipe breach Wednesday in the city of Pompano Beach is causing officials to urge residents to stay out of canals in the area.

The breach took place in the 2000 block of Southeast 5th Court, causing it to spill in the canals that flow into the Intercoastal Waterway.

City crews are working to locate and repair the source of the leak and resolve the issue.

Residents are advised to not swim, fish or irrigate from the canals. The city's drinking water is currently safe to drink, bathe and cook.