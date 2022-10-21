Pompano Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia

A man wanted for a New Year’s Eve shooting in Pompano Beach has been arrested in Georgia after a brief police pursuit, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Otis Abdul Washington, 27, following the shooting of a man about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. A ShotSpotter alert notified deputies in the area.

They found the wounded man and worked to keep him alive until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health North medical center for treatment, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The victim was not named in the report.

The initial investigation revealed several people were arguing prior to the shooting. Detectives said Washington was identified as a suspect.

It turns out Washington was arrested Jan. 1 in Fort Lauderdale during a traffic stop. Police found a handgun in his car and cocaine and marijuana in his pockets, the report stated.

He was booked in the Broward County Jail while the Broward Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation of the shooting.

Washington was released the next day after posting a bond totaling $6,200 for the drug and gun possession charges, records show. Then he disappeared.

A Broward Crime Stoppers flyer was distributed to the public on Aug. 19, offering a $5,000 reward to generate tips to track him down.

He was found in Clayton County, Georgia, Wednesday and arrested for loitering and prowling, giving a false name and ID to police, and obstructing an officer, records show.

He is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of attempted murder in the first degree.