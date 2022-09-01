Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Lieutenant Suspended for Having Sex With Woman at Station

A Pompano Beach Fire Rescue lieutenant has been suspended after he admitted to having sex with a woman while on duty at his fire station, officials said.

Lt. Travis Darrisaw was suspended without pay for two months from Aug. 13 to Oct. 12, according to a recently released memo sent to him from Fire Chief Chad Brocato.

"Your actions are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. It is clear that you violated multiple fire department rules and regulations in an egregious manner," Brocato said in the memo.

The allegations center around a May 25 encounter at Fire Station 11.

Records showed Darrisaw admitted he'd met the woman on an app called Fling.com and invited her to the station.

He said after she arrived around 1 a.m. the two had consensual sex in his sleeping quarters.

But according to an incident report after the woman left, Darrisaw said she called him and said she'd claim he'd raped her unless he paid her.

"Darrisaw said she asked him if he liked his job and his freedom. Darrisaw said she told him that he had to pay her $1,000 if he wanted to keep his job," the report said.

Darrisaw told her he only had $300 and she tried to withdraw it from his CashApp but the transaction was declined, the report said.

He said the woman "became agitated and threatened to call the police" and he said he panicked and saw a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy sitting in his car in the fire station parking lot so he explained the situation to him, the report said.

The woman called Darrisaw and the deputy began recording the conversation with his body camera in which the woman referenced the money transaction, the report said.

During the call the woman became suspicious that Darrisaw was recording and began stating that he raped her, the report said.

A short time later, she called police and reported that she'd been raped by a man in a firefighter uniform, the report said.

Darrisaw told investigators he didn't know what to do and he'd offered her $300 to "get her off his back," the report said.

BSO ultimately declined to charge Darrisaw after a criminal investigation. But an internal investigation found his conduct unbecoming an employee of the city.