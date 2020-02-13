Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Firefighter Badly Hurt in Accident in Indonesia

The family of a South Florida firefighter who was badly injured in an accident in Indonesia is rasing funds for medical costs and for his transfer back to the United States.

Loved ones say Pompano Beach firefighter Mike Hughes was hospitalized with broken ribs, multiple vertebrae fractures and a deep head laceration following the accident.

The family estimates Hughes' flight home and surgeries could cost as much as $250,000, and a GoFundMe has raised more than $70,000 in less than two days.

A "Bring Hughes Home" fundraiser is also being held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at American Social on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, with a $25 donation getting you two drinks and finger foods.

