Pompano Beach Man Arrested in Wife's Disappearance and Murder

A Pompano Beach man was arrested in the disappearance and death of his wife, and now faces one count of first-degree murder.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit, in conjunction with BSO Missing Persons Unit, arrested Ian Lanning, 54, in connection with the incident.

According to investigators, a missing person alert was issued for Lanning's wife, Irene Lanning Xeniti, 53, on Monday, May 30 after she was reported missing by her daughter.

Prior to the alert, BSO says detectives responded to Xeniti's home located at 32 N.E. 23rd Avenue in Pompano Beach, where she lived with Lanning.

Lanning told the detectives that his wife had left home on May 14 following a verbal dispute, according to officials. Lanning also said Xeniti had not returned to the residence since and that she had not made contact with him.

Detectives with Missing Persons searched for Xeniti and investigated the circumstances surrounding her disappearance before the case was transferred to BSO's Homicide Unit on June 2.

They were able to determine that Xeniti's phone was in the vicinity of the couple’s residence at approximately 1 a.m. on May 21. Detectives also obtained information that indicated the couple had been traveling in the same area on May 20, according to BSO.

On June 8, a search warrant was obtained and executed at the couple's residence. Detectives also obtained and executed a search warrant on Lanning's vehicle.

During the search, investigators located evidence that suggested Xeniti had been murdered in the couple’s home and that her body had been disposed of in an unknown location.

A warrant for Lanning's arrest was issued on June 11, and he was taken into custody and transported to BSO Main Jail. He is facing one count of first-degree murder.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Xeniti’s remains to contact BSO Homicide Det. Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4200.

