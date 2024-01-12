Broward County

Pompano Beach man arrested on murder charge in fatal shooting of roommate

Jeramie Smith, 34, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Paul Rivera, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pompano Beach man has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his roommate earlier this week, officials said.

Jeramie Smith, 34, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Paul Rivera, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Jeramie Smith

The shooting happened around 8 a.m., Wednesday at the apartment Rivera and Smith shared in the 1300 block of Northeast 4th Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rivera was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was detained after detectives determined he'd shot Rivera, officials said.

A warrant was obtained and Smith was arrested and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Local

Miami-Dade County 23 mins ago

Disney trip, fridge, hair removal: A look at ex-Miami-Dade School board member's alleged binge

Cocaine 2 hours ago

US Coast Guard says a Dominican died after it fired at a fleeing boat carrying $11M worth of cocaine

Officials haven't said what may have led to the shooting, but said it remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us