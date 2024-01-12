Pompano Beach man arrested on murder charge in fatal shooting of roommate

A Pompano Beach man has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his roommate earlier this week, officials said.

Jeramie Smith, 34, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Paul Rivera, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jeramie Smith

The shooting happened around 8 a.m., Wednesday at the apartment Rivera and Smith shared in the 1300 block of Northeast 4th Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rivera was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was detained after detectives determined he'd shot Rivera, officials said.

A warrant was obtained and Smith was arrested and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Officials haven't said what may have led to the shooting, but said it remains under investigation.