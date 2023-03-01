Pompano Beach Pastor Accused of Defrauding Church to Support Drug Habit

A Pompano Beach pastor was arrested on multiple charges after authorities said he defrauded his church to support his drug habit.

James Edward Smith II, the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Pompano Beach, is facing multiple fraud and theft charges, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office James Edward Smith II

The investigation into Smith began last April after authorities received complaints from parishioners and church founders that Smith had fraudulently gained control over the church and church funds, officials said.

Authorities found the 49-year-old Smith filed a forged quit claim deed allowing him to assume complete control of the church property and then sold it for $600,000, using the money to support a drug habit.

Smith is also being charged by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for larceny and fraud associated with worthless checks totaling more than $1,600 that were written on the church’s bank account, officials said.

Smith, of Lauderhill, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Broward County Jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

When authorities searched Smith’s home, they found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and a stolen firearm, officials said.

Smith was charged with organized scheme to defraud, fraud, grand theft, criminal use of personal identification information, unlawful filing of false document records against real or personal property, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and violation of probation.

More charges are pending.